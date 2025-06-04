Chinese researchers detained and charged with smuggling toxic fungus into US

Washington DC - Two Chinese scientists were charged with allegedly smuggling toxic fungus into the US for research at the University of Michigan, the Department of Justice revealed Tuesday.

Two Chinese scientists are being charged with trying to smuggle a toxic fungus into the US ostensibly for research at a local university. © imago/Panthermedia

The DOJ is charging Yunqing Jian and Zunyong Liu with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. Jian was brought into custody, while Liu's whereabouts are apparently still unknown.

A statement put out by the DOJ on Tuesday said that the FBI arrested Jian "in connection with allegations related to Jian’s and Liu’s smuggling into America a fungus called fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon."

Fusarium graminearum reportedly causes billions in agricultural damages every year, targeting wheat, barley, maize, and rice. It also has a negative impact on human health and is considered a dangerous toxin.

According to the DOJ's complaint, Jian and Liu had both previously conducted work on the fungus in China.

Liu is accused of lying about having the fungus, before admitting to bringing it in "so that he could conduct research on it at the laboratory at the University of Michigan where his girlfriend, Jian, worked."

FBI director Kash Patel addressed the arrest in a statement on X and accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of being responsible for the incident, without providing any evidence.