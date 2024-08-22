Dalai Lama welcomed by top State Department official as China makes "strong protest"

New York, New York - Senior US officials welcomed the Dalai Lama in New York on Wednesday, according to the State Department, in a rare high-level direct meeting with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

The Dalai Lama (c.) met with senior State Department official Uzra Zeya (2nd form l.) during a visit to New York. © Screenshot/X/@StateDRL

The Dalai Lama, who is denounced by China as a separatist, met with senior State Department official Uzra Zeya and White House National Security Council official Kelly Razzouk in New York, where he is visiting to receive medical treatment.



During the meeting, Zeya "reaffirmed the US commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage."

Beijing imposes strict controls on Tibet, which it considers an inalienable part of its territory, and denounces the Dalai Lama – who advocates for greater Tibetan autonomy – as a rebel.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Zeya also discussed US "support for resuming dialogue between the (People's Republic of China) and His Holiness and his representatives," the statement said.

Talks between Beijing and Tibetan leaders have been frozen since 2010.