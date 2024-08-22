Dalai Lama welcomed by top State Department official as China makes "strong protest"
New York, New York - Senior US officials welcomed the Dalai Lama in New York on Wednesday, according to the State Department, in a rare high-level direct meeting with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.
The Dalai Lama, who is denounced by China as a separatist, met with senior State Department official Uzra Zeya and White House National Security Council official Kelly Razzouk in New York, where he is visiting to receive medical treatment.
During the meeting, Zeya "reaffirmed the US commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct historical, linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage."
Beijing imposes strict controls on Tibet, which it considers an inalienable part of its territory, and denounces the Dalai Lama – who advocates for greater Tibetan autonomy – as a rebel.
During the meeting on Wednesday, Zeya also discussed US "support for resuming dialogue between the (People's Republic of China) and His Holiness and his representatives," the statement said.
Talks between Beijing and Tibetan leaders have been frozen since 2010.
Beijing slams Dalai Lama as "anti-China separatist"
Beijing on Thursday condemned the meeting, accusing the Dalai Lama of being "a political exile engaged in anti-China separatist activities under the guise of religion."
"China firmly opposes any country allowing the Dalai Lama to visit under any pretext and strongly opposes any form of meetings between government officials of any country and the Dalai Lama," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Beijing had "lodged a strong protest" with Washington, she added.
The Dalai Lama (89) had knee surgery in New York earlier this year, and said he was recovering well in a statement released in July.
He stepped down as his people's political head in 2011, passing the baton of secular power to a government chosen democratically by some 130,000 Tibetans around the world.
In July, China sanctioned Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts for "interference" over his support for Tibetans, a month after Congress passed a law strengthening support for Tibet and senior US lawmakers met with the Dalai Lama in India.
China took control of Tibet in 1951, and the Dalai Lama fled into exile in 1959.
Cover photo: Screenshot/X/@StateDRL