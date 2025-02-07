Hong Kong to file complaint with WTO over Trump tariffs

Hong Kong - Hong Kong will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization in response to heightened US tariffs on its goods, a government spokesperson said Friday, days after Beijing announced a similar move.

Hong Kong announced it will file a complaint with the World Trade Organization over tariffs issued by US President Donald Trump. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

President Donald Trump over the weekend launched the opening salvo in an escalating trade war with China, imposing a 10% tariff hike on goods coming from the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for the financial hub said Friday the Hong Kong government "will formally launch procedures in accordance with the WTO Dispute Settlement Mechanism against the US' unreasonable measures to defend our legitimate rights."

The US tariffs are "grossly inconsistent with the relevant WTO rules and ignore our status as a separate customs territory," the spokesperson said, adding that the government "strongly opposes" the measures.

Mainland China also filed a complaint with the WTO to defend its "legitimate rights and interests," its commerce ministry said.