Is China on its way to finally making flying cars happen?

Cangzhou, China - After a Chinese company bought the technology behind a European flying car prototype that successfully completed a 35-minute test flight, could we finally see that famous futuristic vision coming true?

A Chinese company has bought the technology behind and rights to AirCar, a European flying car prototype. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology Company, headquartered in Cangzhou, purchased exclusive manufacturing rights to the AirCar. The purchase allows the company to produce and use the vehicle within an as-yet undisclosed geographical area.

After operating a successful test flight in 2021, flying for 35 minutes between two airports in Slovakia, the AirCar was issued a Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority in January 2022.

Powered by a single BMW engine, the AirCar seats two people and weighs a little over 2,000 pounds. It can fly at a maximum altitude of 8,000 feet and a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

Stefan Klein, the founder of the company behind the AirCar, founder said in a press release: "We are pleased to announce the sale of the license for our certified flying car technology to the esteemed Chinese company."

"This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to expand global access to revolutionary mobility solutions and drive progress in the industry," added co-founder Anton Zajac.