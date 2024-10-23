Japan and US launch joint military drills amid rising China tensions

Tokyo, Japan - Mere days after China launched massive military exercises near Taiwan, the US announced on Wednesday that it has joint with Japan to conduct a 10-day series of drills.

The US and Japan have joined forces for military drills over the coming weeks. © Screenshot/X/@USForcesJapan

In an operation dubbed "Keen Sword," more than 45,000 Japanese and US troops, as well as 40 vessels and 370 aircraft, will come together for a series of drills and exercises across Japan. Australia and Canada will also play a small role in the drills.

Despite the fact that China launched its own series of drills early last week, the Japan-US drills are a scheduled event that takes place every two years. Exercises will continue through November 1.

"We have a strong sense of urgency that we can't rule out the possibility of a serious situation resembling Ukraine happening in regions near our country," said General Yoshihide Yoshida, the top uniformed officer in Japan's Self-Defense Forces (SDF), on Tuesday.

The statement was a clear allusion to tensions surrounding Taiwan in recent days, which many see as a potential flash point for large-scale conflict in the Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing has been conducting military drills around the self-governed island state of Taiwan since October 13, including live-fire exercises which began yesterday.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS), operation Keen Sword was described as, "The latest in a series of joint-bilateral field training exercises designed to increase combat readiness and interoperability of JSDF and U.S. forces."

"The US-Japan alliance is built on shared interests and values and a commitment to freedom and human rights. Both countries are focused on ensuring regional peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, including building new partnerships and strengthening multilateral cooperation."