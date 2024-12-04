Philippines accuses China Coast Guard of attack on ship in latest confrontation

Manila, Philippines - The Philippines said the China Coast Guard fired a water cannon and "sideswiped" a government vessel Wednesday during a maritime patrol near the disputed Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines accused the China Coast Guard of firing a water cannon at one of its vessels near the disputed Scarborough Shoal. © Handout / National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) / AFP

China claims almost the entire South China Sea, brushing off rival claims from other countries – including the Philippines – and an international ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

Vessels from the two sides have clashed frequently in the past year, resulting in injuries and damages.

Tensions flared again on Wednesday, with Manila releasing a video appearing to show a Chinese coast guard hitting the right side of fisheries department vessel BRP Datu Pagbuaya, with the crew shouting, "Collision! Collision!"

The Chinese ship "fired a water cannon... aiming directly at the vessel's navigational antennas," the Philippine coast guard and fisheries ministry said in a joint statement.

The Chinese vessel then "intentionally sideswiped" the ship before launching a second water cannon attack, the statement said.