South China cleans up after powerful Typhoon Ragasa wreaks havoc across Asia

Hailing, China - Hundreds of thousands of people in southern China were clearing up Thursday after powerful Typhoon Ragasa crashed through Guangdong Province, ripping down trees, destroying fences, and blasting signs off buildings.

Workers cut and remove a fallen tree following the passage of Super Typhoon Ragasa in Yangjiang, in southern China’s Guangdong province, on September 25, 2025. © ADEK BERRY / AFP

Ragasa churned into Guangdong, home to tens of millions of people, with winds up to 90 miles per hour, on Wednesday after sweeping past Hong Kong and killing at least 14 in Taiwan.

AFP journalists at the impact point around the city of Yangjiang on Thursday saw fallen trees, while road signs and debris were strewn across the streets.

A light rain and breeze still lingered as residents worked to clean up the damage. However, authorities have not reported any storm-related fatalities.

On Hailing – an island administered by Yangjiang – relief workers attempted to clear a huge tree that had fallen across a wide road. Cars drove on muddy tracks to get around the wreckage as the team worked to saw off branches.

A seafood restaurant had sustained heavy damage, its back roof completely collapsed, or in parts flown away entirely.

"The winds were so strong, you can see it completely ripped everything apart," said restaurant worker Lin Xiaobing (50).

"There's no electricity (at home)," she said while helping clear up the mess inside the restaurant, where the floors were covered in water, mud, and debris. "Today, some homes still have electricity and others don't."

The island is a popular holiday spot and many locals rely on the tourism industry to make a living.

"We can't do business here during the National Day," she said, referring to China's annual holiday period centered on October 1 but that lasts until October 8.

"We were planning to do some business this National Day to make up for it," she added. "But now we may not be able to."