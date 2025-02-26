Taiwan launches military in response to China's "live-fire" drills

Taipei, Taiwan - Taiwan on Wednesday dispatched military forces to respond to China 's "live-fire" drills less than 50 miles from the self-ruled island's coast, Taipei's defense ministry revealed.

China deployed 32 aircraft around Taiwan as part of a joint combat drill and announced "live-fire exercises" in an area about 40 nautical miles off the island's south coast, Taipei's defense ministry said in a statement.

"The PLA has blatantly violated international norms by unilaterally designating a drill zone 40 NM off the coast of Kaohsiung and Pingtung, claiming to conduct live-fire exercises without prior warning," the ministry said.

"Taiwan's military responded by sending sea, air and land forces to "monitor, alert and respond appropriately", the AFP has reported.

"This move not only caused a high degree of danger to the safety of international flights and vessels at sea, but is also a blatant provocation to regional security and stability," the defense ministry was cited as saying by AFP.