Taiwan says it detected six Chinese spy balloons above island

Taipei, Taiwan - Authorities in Taipei have detected six Chinese spy balloons in their territory, the Taiwanese defense ministry revealed on Friday, as Beijing continues to bolster its presence in the Strait.

Taiwanese authorities are monitoring the situation after reporting that six Chinese spy balloons had floated into their airspace. © AFP/I-Hwa Cheng

The six balloons were spotted on Thursday, Taipei's defense ministry said, and account for one of the highest numbers of such devices to have ever been deployed in Taiwan's airspace within a 24-hour period.

Taipei detected the balloons at altitudes between 16,000 and 20,000 feet. One of them flew directly over the island, as was shown in a map illustration posted to the Defense Ministry's account on X.

In addition to the balloons, nine Chinese military aircraft, six warships, and two official ships were detected near the island nation and in the Taiwan Strait over the same 24-hour period.

"9 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," Taiwan's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and employed CAP aircraft, Navy ships, and coastal missile systems in response to detected activities."