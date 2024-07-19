United States opens Vanuatu embassy amid Pacific rivalry with China

Port Vila, Vanuatu - The US said Friday it has officially opened an embassy in Vanuatu, part of ongoing efforts to parry China 's influence in the South Pacific.

The US has opened an embassy in Port Vila, the capital of the island nation of Vanuatu. © IMAGO / Xinhua

Washington has been opening embassies in a string of South Pacific states, a burst of diplomatic activity spurred by China's growing regional clout.



US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement that the embassy in Vanuatu's tropical seaside capital Port Vila "builds upon our efforts to provide more diplomatic presence throughout the region."

Beijing has in recent months embarked on its own flurry of influence-building endeavors.

At a festive opening ceremony in early July, Chinese officials handed over the keys to a sweeping "presidential palace" built in Vanuatu.

Solomon Islands, one of China's strongest supporters in the region, on Monday announced a $20 million cash injection from Beijing to prop-up its government budget.

The leaders of both Solomon Islands and Vanuatu were hosted in Beijing earlier this month for meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.