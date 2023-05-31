US accuses China of aggressive fighter jet move over South China Sea

Washington DC - Washington on Tuesday accused a Chinese pilot of an "unnecessarily aggressive" intercept maneuver after an incident over the South China Sea between a Chinese fighter jet and a US reconnaissance aircraft.

The US has accused China of being "unnecessarily aggressive" when flying its fighter jet close to an American aircraft over the South China Sea (stock image). © HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP

On Friday, a US RC-135 aircraft was conducting a "safe and routine mission over the South China Sea in international airspace," when a Chinese pilot flew his fighter jet directly in front of the US aircraft, the US Pacific Command said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move forced the US aircraft to fly through the "wake turbulence" of the Chinese jet, which can be dangerous.

"We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law," the US Pacific Command said.

The US also released a video of the incident.

Beijing, in turn, blamed slammed "US provocation."

"The United States' long-term and frequent sending of ships and planes to conduct close surveillance on China seriously harms China's national sovereignty and security," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The Chinese military insisted that the US plane "deliberately broke into our training area to carry out reconnaissance and interference."