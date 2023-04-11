US and Philippines kick off largest-ever war games amid protests and China tensions

Manila, Philippines - US and Filipino troops on Tuesday kicked off their largest-ever military training exercises in the Philippines, amid rising tensions over China 's incursions in the South China Sea and the waters around Taiwan .

Around 12,000 soldiers from the US and 5,400 from the Philippines are participating in the annual Balikatan war games, which translates to "shoulder to shoulder."



This year will include the first live-fire drills at sea.

The exercises would help ensure that the two countries’ armed forces "are primed to promptly and effectively respond to any situation, crisis or emergency under all circumstances," Philippine military chief General Andres Centino said at the opening ceremony.

The Balikatan is taking place after China staged three days of military drills around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week in California.



The Philippines has also been embroiled in a territorial dispute with China due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has taken over areas and built artificial islands with military-capable facilities.