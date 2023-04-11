US and Philippines kick off largest-ever war games amid protests and China tensions
Manila, Philippines - US and Filipino troops on Tuesday kicked off their largest-ever military training exercises in the Philippines, amid rising tensions over China's incursions in the South China Sea and the waters around Taiwan.
Around 12,000 soldiers from the US and 5,400 from the Philippines are participating in the annual Balikatan war games, which translates to "shoulder to shoulder."
This year will include the first live-fire drills at sea.
The exercises would help ensure that the two countries’ armed forces "are primed to promptly and effectively respond to any situation, crisis or emergency under all circumstances," Philippine military chief General Andres Centino said at the opening ceremony.
The Balikatan is taking place after China staged three days of military drills around Taiwan, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week in California.
The Philippines has also been embroiled in a territorial dispute with China due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has taken over areas and built artificial islands with military-capable facilities.
Philippines president plays down collaboration with US
Earlier in the month, the Philippines and the US identified four new areas where American troops would be allowed access to in the South-East Asian archipelago.
The areas are two military camps and an airport in the northern provinces of Isabela and Cagayan, facing the Taiwan Strait, and an island in the western province of Palawan, facing the South China Sea.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said China had no need to worry about his country's military collaboration with the US, saying the Philippines was merely strengthening the protection of its territories.
"They worry too much," he told reporters on Monday. "The Philippines will not allow the bases to be used in offensive action ... If we will not get attacked, they should not worry because we will not fight."
Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters reportedly turned out in Manila to voice their opposition to the exercises.
Cover photo: REUTERS