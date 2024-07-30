US announces major military funding for Philippines following high-stakes talks

Manila, Philippines - Continuing their whirlwind tour of Asia, the US' secretaries of state and defense have met with counterparts in the Philippines for high-stakes talks on security matters surrounding China .

US Secretaries Blinken and Austin announced major military funding for the Philippines. © AFP/Jam Sta Rosa

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin jointly met with their counterparts in the Philippines for talks which focused on recent tensions with China in the South China Sea.

In Manila, the US diplomats have announced $500 million in military funding for the Philippines, with the goal to specifically improve Filipino defense and intelligence abilities.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude that the communications lines are "very open" between the US and Philippines, and said that the relationship makes them "agile" in their response.

According to Blinken, there was "evidence of a steady drumbeat, very high-level engagements between our countries that are covering the full range of issues and opportunities that bring us together, not only security but also economic."

Just last week, China and the Philippines reached an uncertain agreement around the disputed Second Thomas Shoal. Under the "provisional arrangement," Beijing agreed to allow Manila to resupply a naval ship that has been grounded on the shoal since the 1990s.

US representatives have since been on a whirlwind tour of the region, beginning with Blinken's meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and continuing with meetings in Japan that also focused on how to combat the "coercive behavior" of China.

In response to the meeting with Secretaries Blinken and Austin, as well as the funding commitment, President Marcos Jr. claimed that US military presence helped bring regional stability.