US Army intelligence analyst admits to selling secret documents and information to China

Washington - A US Army intelligence analyst pleaded guilty on Tuesday to providing sensitive defense information to China , including documents about US weapons systems and military tactics and strategy.

A US Army security analyst working at the Fort Capmbell was arrested for and pleaded guilty to selling sensitive documents and information to China. © LUKE SHARRETT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Sergeant Korbein Schultz, who held a top-secret security clearance, was arrested in March at Fort Campbell, a military base on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.



Schultz pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official, the Justice Department said in a statement.

According to the charging documents, Schultz provided dozens of sensitive US military documents to an individual living in Hong Kong who he believed to be associated with the Chinese government.

He was paid $42,000 for the information, according to the DOJ.