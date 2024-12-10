US imposes trade curbs on Chinese and Russian firms over human rights violations

Washington DC - The US unveiled trade restrictions Tuesday on eight companies, including two Chinese firms and several from Russia , alleging human rights violations.

The China-based companies identified include Zhejiang Uniview Technologies, which US officials accuse of enabling human rights violations such as surveillance of Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups.

The other firm named by the US Commerce Department was Beijing Zhongdun Security Technology Group, which is said to develop and sell products that allow public security authorities to carry out rights violations.

The businesses were added to an "entity list," which requires US companies to have a license before exporting to them.

"Human rights abuses are contrary to the foreign policy interests of the United States," said Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez in a statement.

Adding these companies to the entity list aims to "ensure that US technology is not used to enable human rights violations and abuses," he added.

The US government and lawmakers in several other Western countries have taken aim at China's treatment of the Uyghur minority in the northwestern Xinjiang region.