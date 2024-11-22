US restricts more Chinese imports over Uyghur forced labor concerns

Washington DC - The US said Friday that it is barring imports from dozens more China -based companies – ranging from businesses in the metals to food industries – citing worries over forced labor.

Officials are adding around 30 entities to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act entity list, meaning that goods wholly or partially made by these firms will be restricted from entering the US.

The new additions bring the total number on the list to 107, said the Department of Homeland Security.

The reason is that the companies were found to either source materials from China's northwestern Xinjiang region or work with its local government "to recruit, transfer, and receive workers, including Uyghurs, out of Xinjiang," said the US Trade Representative's office.

Beijing has been accused of incarcerating over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in a network of detention facilities in Xinjiang, although officials strongly deny this.

The newly-targeted companies make goods ranging from agricultural to aluminum products, along with polysilicon materials.

They also mine and process metals like copper, gold and nickel, the USTR statement added.

Among them are companies tied to Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL and China-linked Gotion too, a bipartisan US congressional committee noted on Friday.