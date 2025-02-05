US Postal Service takes drastic measures on deliveries from China amid trade war

Washington DC - The US Postal Service (USPS) on Tuesday revealed that it is temporarily suspending the reception of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong due to President Donald Trump 's tariffs.

USPS has temporarily ended the reception and distribution of parcels from China and Hong Kong due to Trump's new tariff regime. © Collage: IMAGO/SOPA Images

A halt on inbound parcels will take place "until further notice," and follows Trump's order for an additional 10 percent levy on all Chinese imports.

The order will also eliminate the "de minimis" duty-free exemption for packages valued at or below $800. It has faced scrutiny as some online retailers have used it to avoid paying import duties.

Organizations like Temu and Shein, as well as some drop-shippers on Amazon, navigate around import rules by sending products directly from manufacturers in China to customers in the US.

As a result, it is quite likely that such orders will face delays in coming weeks, as Washington continues to supress Chinese imports.

In a statement issued on February 4, USPS declared revealed that such import services will be suspended immediately, but will not include the flow of letters and flats from China and Hong Kong.

"Effective Feb. 4, the Postal Service will temporarily suspend only international package acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong Posts until further notice," the statement read.