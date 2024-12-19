White House urges Trump to keep one area of US-China cooperation alive

Washington, DC - The head of the White House's drug-control policy on Wednesday called for President-elect Trump to continue the Biden administration's cooperation with China on critical drug policy.

Rahul Gupta has called on Trump to continue cooperating with China over fentanyl. © AFP/Ng Han Guan/POOL

Rahul Gupta, the White House's director of drug-control policy, sat down with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday in an interview which focused on US drug control policy.

Gupta praised the outgoing administration's drug policy and called on Trump to avoid taking steps backwards in cooperation with China.

Following an agreement made during a meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping late last year, Washington and Beijing have worked together to crack down on the production and distribution of fentanyl precursors.

In August, China announced strict controls on chemicals involved in the manufacturing of fentanyl, and last month, a Chinese company that produces fentanyl precursors was indicted by Washington.