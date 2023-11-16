Biden sees wins in China summit but tumultuous year looms ahead

San Francisco, California - President Joe Biden scored key wins in a long-awaited summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping but the stability could be short-lived with a potentially tumultuous year ahead that includes Taiwanese and US elections.

US President Joe Biden walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on November 15, 2023. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Xi, who has called for years for a more powerful China to challenge US primacy, visited the United States for the first time in more than six years as the Asian power's economy faces sharp headwinds.

Meeting Biden at a palatial estate outside San Francisco on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit, Xi agreed to restore military communications with the United States and to crack down on precursor chemicals to fentanyl, the painkiller behind an addiction epidemic in the United States.

"If you think about how long the US has been working on this, and how much the US has been emphasizing to the Chinese that these two issues are our priorities, this is pretty significant," said Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center in Washington.

For Xi, the deliverables are less tangible, with the Biden administration not backing down on sweeping sanctions on high-tech exports that have infuriated China.

The Commerce Department, however, said Thursday that in response to China's action on fentanyl, it was lifting sanctions on the Ministry of Public Security's Institute of Forensic Science, blacklisted in 2020 over alleged mass surveillance of ethnic minorities.

"China wants to have the opportunity to focus on its domestic challenges, so having some stability with the United States is going to be useful," Sun said.