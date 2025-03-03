Will China target US agriculture in response to Trump tariffs?

Beijing, China - Beijing is looking to impose strict countermeasures on US agricultural products i n retaliation against President Donald Trump's decision last week to slap an extra 10% duty on China .

The US' agriculture sector is likely to face strict levies as China seeks to hit back against Trump administration tariffs. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

American agricultural exports are likely in the crosshairs of Beijing, the Chinese state-owned Global Times reported.

The move has been expected for months and could have a damaging impact on the US economy.

"If the US insists on imposing unilateral tariffs and formally announces relevant measures, China will definitely carry out strong, powerful countermeasures," a source told the Global Times.

Trump announced additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports last week, triggering a firm response from officials who accused the US of ignoring Beijing's counternarcotics efforts. China vowed to "take all necessary countermeasures" as a result.

These countermeasures are likely to include both tariffs and what the Global Times calls "non-tariff measures" targeting US agricultural and food products.