China's Xi Jinping calls for Taiwan "reunification" in historic national day speech

President Xi Jinping has delivered an address to commemorate China's 7th anniversary. © AFP/Adek Berry

In a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), President Xi Jinping took aim at "separatist activities" and called for the reunification of Taiwan.

"Achieving complete national reunification is the common aspiration of the Chinese people," Xi said. "It is an irreversible trend, a matter of justice, and it is in accordance with the popular will. No one can stop the march of history."

Taiwan has been at the top of Beijing's list of priorities in recent weeks, as tensions have skyrocketed and provocations have continued on both sides of the Strait.

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden approved $567 million in defense funding for the island nation. In response, a Chinese spokesperson urged the US to "stop arming Taiwan in any form."

The announcement came days after Taiwan was put on high alert due to Chinese missile tests, and Beijing was put in a similar state of alarm by the passage of a Japanese warship through the Taiwan Strait.

October 1 is an important date in Taiwan's history, as it was the day in 1949 when the Communist army defeated nationalist Kuomintang forces and established the modern PRC.

Taiwan was then formed by nationalist forces as they fled across the Taiwan Strait at the end of the two-decade-long civil war.

"Taiwan is sacred territory for China," Xi Jinping said in his speech. "People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have blood ties, and these family ties will always be stronger than others."