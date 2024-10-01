China's Xi Jinping calls for Taiwan "reunification" in historic national day speech
Beijing, China - President Xi Jinping has called for Taiwan's "reunification" in a major speech marking communist China's 75th anniversary.
In a speech to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC), President Xi Jinping took aim at "separatist activities" and called for the reunification of Taiwan.
"Achieving complete national reunification is the common aspiration of the Chinese people," Xi said. "It is an irreversible trend, a matter of justice, and it is in accordance with the popular will. No one can stop the march of history."
Taiwan has been at the top of Beijing's list of priorities in recent weeks, as tensions have skyrocketed and provocations have continued on both sides of the Strait.
On Sunday, US President Joe Biden approved $567 million in defense funding for the island nation. In response, a Chinese spokesperson urged the US to "stop arming Taiwan in any form."
The announcement came days after Taiwan was put on high alert due to Chinese missile tests, and Beijing was put in a similar state of alarm by the passage of a Japanese warship through the Taiwan Strait.
October 1 is an important date in Taiwan's history, as it was the day in 1949 when the Communist army defeated nationalist Kuomintang forces and established the modern PRC.
Taiwan was then formed by nationalist forces as they fled across the Taiwan Strait at the end of the two-decade-long civil war.
"Taiwan is sacred territory for China," Xi Jinping said in his speech. "People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait have blood ties, and these family ties will always be stronger than others."
Xi Jinping celebrates 75 anniversary of PRC in major speech
Taking to the stage at Beijing's Great Hall of the People on September 30, President Xi Jinping called for the "complete reunification of the motherland" and declared that "blood is thicker than water."
"We must always stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human civilization and progress," President Xi Jinping told an audience of more than 3,000 people.
According to Xi, China's role in the world is to "Hold high the banner of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, and strive to promote world peace and tranquility and common progress of mankind."
In a roundup put out by Xinhua, Beijing's state-controlled news agency, a number of world leaders were quoted as having been impressed by Xi Jinping's speech.
According to Xinhua, Iranian Vice President Shina Ansari said that China has achieved "Great, steady and significant accomplishments" in a statement to the 75th anniversary reception.
"President Xi's speech is always an inspiration to us... China should be an example to all governments," Yeidckol Polevnsky, Mexico's former president and general secretary, said.
Over the last few months, China has stepped up its intimidation of Taiwan by launching military drills and circling the island with its military. It has also sanctioned the US for providing military assistance.
Cover photo: AFP/Adek Berry