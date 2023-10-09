Xi Jinping tells Chuck Schumer US-China relations impact "destiny of mankind"

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China-US ties would impact the "destiny of mankind," as he met with a group of American senators in Beijing.

Beijing, China - Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China-US ties would impact the "destiny of mankind," as he met with a group of American senators in Beijing.

Visiting US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on October 9, 2023. © Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the latest high-level American official to go to China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing, leading a six-person delegation.

"How China and the United States get along with each other in the face of a world of change and turmoil will determine the future and destiny of mankind," Xi said as he met with Schumer at Beijing's Great Hall of People. "I have said many times, including to several presidents, that we have 1,000 reasons to improve China-US relations, but not one reason to ruin them," Xi said, adding China-US ties are "the most important bilateral relationship in the world." China Former US soldier arrested for attempting to leak defense info to China Earlier China's top diplomat Wang Yi said he hoped Washington and Beijing could manage their differences "more rationally."

Schumer lays out "number one goal" of US delegation

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (c.) and Republican Senator Mike Crapo (l.) meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Diaoyutai Guest House in Beijing on October 9, 2023. © Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS Meeting with Schumer at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Foreign Minister Wang told the senate delegation he hoped their visit would help the two sides "manage existing differences more rationally, helping the relationship between the two countries return to the track of healthy development." Wang also said he hoped they would "more accurately understand China" after the trip, which he said comes as the world is in a "turbulent period of change." "The crisis in Ukraine has not yet subsided, and warfare has reemerged in the Middle East," he said. China China warned of "monster risk" amid rising Taiwan tensions "All these various challenges need to be addressed by the international community, and China and the United States should play their due roles," Wang said. Schumer, in turn, thanked the Chinese delegation for their hospitality, noting there were several issues of "great concern" he was seeking to raise during his visit. He said "a level playing field for American business and workers" was his delegation's "number one goal." "Holding accountable China-based companies supplying deadly chemicals fueling the fentanyl crisis in America" was another objective, he told Wang, as was "ensuring China does not support Russia's immoral war against Ukraine." "Advancing human rights" was an additional priority, Schumer said.

Schumer takes aim at China's response to Israel-Gaza war

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives at a bilateral meeting with US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and his delegation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2023. © Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS But Schumer also said he was "very disappointed" by a Sunday statement from Beijing's foreign ministry on the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians. Beijing called Sunday for all sides to show "calm" and "cease fire immediately." It did not explicitly condemn a Palestinian attack that has left hundreds in Israel dead, instead urging the establishment of a two-state solution to end the violence. "The ongoing events in Israel over the past few days are horrific," Schumer told Wang. "I urge you and the Chinese people to stand with the Israeli people and condemn these cowardly and vicious attacks." "The foreign ministry's statement... showed no sympathy or support for Israel during these tough, troubled times," he added. In response to a question on Schumer's comments at a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China was "highly concerned about the escalation of conflict." "We are very saddened by civilian casualties caused by the conflict," she said. "We also oppose and condemn actions that harm civilians."

US and China affirm they "do not seek conflict"

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress, pose for a photograph before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 9, 2023. © Andy Wong/Pool via REUTERS Schumer also Monday met with Zhao Leji, the head of the standing committee of China's rubber-stamp National People's Congress. "Our countries together will shape this century," Schumer told Zhao. "As the two great powers, it is natural we find ourselves in competition in areas like trade, technology, diplomacy, and more," he said. "We welcome this competition," Schumer stressed. "We do not seek conflict." Schumer is the latest high-level US official to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing, which have flared in recent years over everything from trade to human rights. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury and Commerce Secretaries Janet Yellen and Gina Raimondo, as well as climate envoy John Kerry, have all visited China this year. And President Joe Biden on Friday said he may meet Xi in San Francisco in November, but added that nothing has been scheduled yet.