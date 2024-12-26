Deadly fight erupts between security forces and Assad loyalists in war-rattled Syria

Damascus, Syria - Fierce clashes erupted on Thursday between security forces of Syria 's transitional government and loyalists of ousted dictator Bashar al-Assad, as the new rulers struggle to re-establish security in the war-shattered country.

A fighter affiliated with Syria's new administration gestures with his rifle in Syria's western coastal city of Latakia on December 26, 2024. Syria's new authorities launched an operation in a stronghold of ousted president Bashar al-Assad on Thursday, with a war monitor saying three gunmen affiliated with the former government were killed. © Aaref WATAD / AFP

The violence flared up after security forces stormed the village of Balqasah, west of Homs province in central Syria where remnants of the former regime were holed up, reported monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The ensuing clashes involving heavy weapons and drones left four members of the security forces dead, the monitor added.

An unspecified number of al-Assad's supporters, led by a wanted man known as Shujaa al-Ali, were also killed in the fighting, the observatory added.

Al-Ali is a pro-Iran militiaman in the area and is wanted in connection with murder and kidnapping cases, according to the UK-based monitor that relies on a network of contacts inside Syria.

Syria's state news agency SANA confirmed the clashes, saying they had left two security personnel dead and 10 others injured.

The agency reported that during a security campaign in the Homs countryside, outlaw groups linked to al-Assad's militias had attacked security forces.

Al-Assad, who ruled Syria for more than two decades, fled the country as Islamist-led rebels advanced on the capital Damascus on December 8, after making major territorial gains against his forces in a lightning offensive.