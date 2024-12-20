US says new Syria rulers are helping in hunt for missing reporter Austin Tice

Washington DC - US officials said Friday that Syria 's new leaders had assisted in the hunt for missing journalist Austin Tice , with searches underway at sites of interest.

Debra Tice, mother of US journalist Austin Tice who was kidnapped in Syria five years prior, holds a dated portrait of him during a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on July 20, 2017. © JOSEPH EID / AFP

US diplomats, paying the first visit to Damascus since Islamist-led rebels toppled strongman Bashar al-Assad earlier this month, said they told the new Islamist-led authorities of their priority of finding Tice and other missing Americans.

"We feel it's our duty as the US government to press on until we know with certainty what happened to him, where he is, and to bring him home," said Roger Carstens, the US point man on hostages.

He said that he worked Friday with the new Syrian leadership to search for a location where Tice could have been held.

"There are other locations that need to be searched in the coming days, weeks, and months, and we'll be working with the interim authorities," Carstens told reporters after the trip.

Tice was working for Agence France-Presse, McClatchy News, The Washington Post, CBS, and other media outlets when he was detained at a checkpoint in August 2012.

Carstens said that US teams were not yet authorized to operate in Syria but that he has reached out to non-governmental groups as well as journalists for assistance.

"The bottom line is that over 12 years, we've been able to pinpoint about six facilities that we believe have a high possibility of having had Austin Tice at one point or another," he said.

Carstens said up to three more sites of interest have been added recently and that he hoped for thorough searches of all of them.

Tice's mother Debra said earlier this month that she had information that her son was alive.