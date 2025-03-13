Trump threatens massive tariffs on European wine and other alcohol

Washington DC - President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne, and alcoholic products from European Union countries in retaliation against the bloc's planned levies on US-produced whiskey.

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to impose 200% tariffs on wine, champagne, and alcoholic products from European Union countries. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump has launched trade wars against competitors and partners alike since taking office, wielding tariffs as a tool to pressure countries on commerce and other policy issues.

His latest salvo was a response to the European Union's unveiling of tariffs on $28 billion in US goods, starting in stages from April.

The EU measures – including a sharp tariff hike on American whiskey – were, in turn, retaliation against Trump's levies on steel and aluminum imports that took effect Wednesday.

"If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES," Trump posted Thursday on his Truth Social platform.

Trump also renewed his harsh criticism of the bloc, singling out its 50% levy on US whiskey as "nasty."

He termed the EU "one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World" and said the union – which for decades has been at the heart of a US-led Western alliance – "was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States."

France swiftly responded that it would fight back against any tariffs on wine and alcohol.

"We will not give in to threats," Foreign Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin said Thursday on X. He added that France was "determined to retaliate."