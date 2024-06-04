Garry Conille sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister

Port-au-Prince, Haiti - Garry Conille was sworn in as Haiti 's prime minister on Monday, promising to "deliver" for the impoverished Caribbean nation grappling with overlapping security, humanitarian, and political crises.

Garry Conille was sworn in as Haiti's new prime minister after he was appointed by the country's transitional presidential council. © JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

Conille was appointed by the transitional presidential council running the country following the resignation in April of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as gang violence surged.



"Let's get to work and I assure you that we will deliver what we promised," the 58-year-old said at the ceremony at the Villa d'Accueil, an official government building in the capital Port-au-Prince.

His swearing-in empowers him to form a government in consultation with the council, its head, Edgard Leblanc Fils, said.

"We are counting on Dr. Conille to implement the policies agreed with the presidential council, in order to address the problem of insecurity in particular, as well as to improve the country's economy, reform its institutions and hold credible, democratic and free elections by the end of 2025," he added.

A medical doctor by training, Conille had served as Haiti's premier for a short period in 2011-2012, and was until recently regional director for UN aid agency UNICEF.