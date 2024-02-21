Gaza and Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers open a two-day meeting Wednesday in Brazil, with the outlook bleak for progress on a thorny agenda of world conflicts and crises, from the Gaza assault and the war in Ukraine to growing polarization.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he disembarks at the Brasilia Air Force Base in Brazil on February 20, 2024. © REUTERS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are both expected in Rio de Janeiro for the first high-level G20 meeting of the year – though not China's Wang Yi.



In a world torn by conflicts and divisions, Brazil, which took over the rotating G20 presidency from India in December, has voiced hopes for what President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calls "the forum with the greatest capacity to positively influence the international agenda."

But tensions are high after Lula accused Israel of "genocide," comparing its military assault on the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

The comments drew outrage in Israel, which declared him "persona non grata."

More than four months after the Gaza war started with Hamas fighters' unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which has vowed to wipe out the Islamist group in retaliation, there is little sign of progress toward peace.

A new UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire was vetoed Tuesday by the United States, which said the text would endanger ongoing negotiations, including on the release of Hamas-held hostages.

The outlook is similarly downbeat on Russia's war in Ukraine, which also has G20 members divided.

Despite a push from Western countries for the group to condemn President Vladimir Putin's invasion, the G20's last summit, held in New Delhi in September, ended with a statement that denounced the use of force but did not explicitly name Russia, which maintains friendly ties with fellow members like India and Brazil.

Underlining the G20 stalemate, the G7 group of top economies – Ukrainian allies Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – will hold its own virtual meeting on the war Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's invasion.