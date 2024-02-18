Brazil president slams Israel's assault on Gaza: "It isn't a war, it's a genocide"

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva accused Israel Sunday of committing genocide against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip and compared its actions to Adolf Hitler's campaign to exterminate Jews.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused Israel of genocide as he condemned the brutal assault on Gaza. © REUTERS

In response, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the 78-year-old president's comments "shameful and grave" and said his government had called in Brazil's ambassador in protest.

Lula told reporters in Addis Ababa, where he was attending an African Union summit, that what was happening in the Gaza Strip "isn't a war, it's a genocide."

"It's not a war of soldiers against soldiers. It's a war between a highly prepared army and women and children," he added.

"What's happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people hasn't happened at any other moment in history. Actually, it has happened: when Hitler decided to kill the Jews."

Lula, a prominent voice for the global south whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the G20, previously condemned Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as a "terrorist" act.

But he has since grown vocally critical of Israel's retaliatory military campaign.

Netanyahu called Lula's remarks "Holocaust trivialization and an attempt to harm the Jewish people and the right of Israel to defend itself."