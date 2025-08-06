Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing amid rising US-Russia nuclear tensions

Hiroshima, Japan - Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the US and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

Volunteers (L) push paper lanterns out onto the Motoyasu River past the Atomic Bomb Dome (back R) after they were released by visitors to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on Wednesday. © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

A silent prayer was held at 8:15 AM, the moment when US aircraft Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy" over the western Japanese city on August 6, 1945.

On a sweltering morning, hundreds of black-clad officials, students, and survivors laid flowers at the memorial cenotaph, with the ruins of a domed building in the background, a stark reminder of the horrors that unfolded.

In a speech, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned of "an accelerating trend toward military buildup around the world," against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the chaos in the Middle East.

"These developments flagrantly disregard the lessons the international community should have learned from the tragedies of history," he said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it was Japan's mission "to take the lead... toward a world without nuclear weapons."

The final death toll of the Hiroshima attack would hit around 140,000 people, killed not just by the colossal blast and the ball of fire, but also later by the radiation.

Three days after "Little Boy," on August 9, another atomic bomb killed 74,000 people in Nagasaki. Imperial Japan surrendered on August 15, bringing an end to World War II.