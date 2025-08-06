Hiroshima marks 80 years since atomic bombing amid rising US-Russia nuclear tensions

Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed.

Hiroshima, Japan - Japan marked 80 years since the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Wednesday with a ceremony reminding the world of the horrors unleashed, as saber-rattling between the US and Russia keeps the nuclear "Doomsday Clock" close to midnight.

Volunteers (L) push paper lanterns out onto the Motoyasu River past the Atomic Bomb Dome (back R) after they were released by visitors to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on Wednesday.
Volunteers (L) push paper lanterns out onto the Motoyasu River past the Atomic Bomb Dome (back R) after they were released by visitors to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on Wednesday.  © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

A silent prayer was held at 8:15 AM, the moment when US aircraft Enola Gay dropped "Little Boy" over the western Japanese city on August 6, 1945.

On a sweltering morning, hundreds of black-clad officials, students, and survivors laid flowers at the memorial cenotaph, with the ruins of a domed building in the background, a stark reminder of the horrors that unfolded.

In a speech, Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui warned of "an accelerating trend toward military buildup around the world," against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the chaos in the Middle East.

EU suspends retaliatory tariffs after Trump trade deal
Europe EU suspends retaliatory tariffs after Trump trade deal
Mexico and Canada meet to coordinate strategy in face of Trump tariffs
Mexico Mexico and Canada meet to coordinate strategy in face of Trump tariffs

"These developments flagrantly disregard the lessons the international community should have learned from the tragedies of history," he said.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said it was Japan's mission "to take the lead... toward a world without nuclear weapons."

The final death toll of the Hiroshima attack would hit around 140,000 people, killed not just by the colossal blast and the ball of fire, but also later by the radiation.

Three days after "Little Boy," on August 9, another atomic bomb killed 74,000 people in Nagasaki. Imperial Japan surrendered on August 15, bringing an end to World War II.

Families of Hiroshima attack victims come to pay their respects

Invited guests carry bouquets of flowers to lay at the Memorial Cenotaph during the Peace Memorial Ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on Wednesday.
Invited guests carry bouquets of flowers to lay at the Memorial Cenotaph during the Peace Memorial Ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack, in the city of Hiroshima on Wednesday.  © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Today, Hiroshima is a thriving metropolis of 1.2 million, but the attacks live on in the memories of many.

On the eve of the ceremony, people began lining up to pay their respects to the victims in front of the cenotaph.

Before dawn on Wednesday, families who lost loved ones in the attack also came to pray.

Russia cautions Trump's nuclear "rhetoric" as Medvedev warns of "step towards war"
Russia Russia cautions Trump's nuclear "rhetoric" as Medvedev warns of "step towards war"
Over 85% of US trade with Canada is still tariff-free, insists PM Mark Carney
Canada Over 85% of US trade with Canada is still tariff-free, insists PM Mark Carney

Yoshie Yokoyama, 96, who arrived in a wheelchair with her grandson, told reporters that her parents and grandparents were bomb victims.

"My grandfather died soon after the bombing, while my father and mother both died after developing cancer. My parents-in-law also died, so my husband couldn't see them again when he came back from battlefields after the war," she added.

"People are still suffering."

Wednesday's ceremony was set to include a record of around 120 countries and regions, including, for the first time, Taiwanese and Palestinian representatives.

The US – which has never formally apologized for the bombings – was represented by its ambassador to Japan. Russia and China were absent.

US Ambassador to Japan George Glass (top centre R - white hair and sunglasses) and other diplomats attend the annual memorial ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Wednesday, to mark 80 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack.
US Ambassador to Japan George Glass (top centre R - white hair and sunglasses) and other diplomats attend the annual memorial ceremony at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Wednesday, to mark 80 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack.  © Richard A. Brooks / AFP

Nihon Hidankyo, the grassroots organization that last year won the Nobel Peace Prize, is representing the dwindling number of survivors, known as hibakusha.

As of March, there were 99,130 hibakusha, according to the Japanese health ministry, with the average age of 86.

Cover photo: Richard A. Brooks / AFP

More on World: