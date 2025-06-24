Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel amid reports of continued fighting

Washington DC - A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect early on Tuesday, with the two countries confirming an earlier announcement by US President Donald Trump .

US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire had been struck between Iran and Israel after almost two weeks of war. © Collage: REUTERS

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform late on Monday, specifying that it would be introduced in stages over the following hours.

Iranian media subsequently reported that a ceasefire with Israel came into force at 7:30 AM local time on Tuesday, followed by a confirmation from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But despite the ceasefire, the Israeli military said Iran had again fired rockets at Israel. Sirens wailed in numerous towns in the north of the country, the military said. People were urged to seek shelter, and an Israeli TV reporter said that explosions were heard.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced swift retaliation.

"I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with powerful strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran," Katz said in a statement.

Iran, however, denied it had launched any fresh attacks.