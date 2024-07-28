Iran warns of "consequences" for Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

Tehran, Iran - Iran on Sunday warned Israel that any new military "adventures" in Lebanon could lead to "unforeseen consequences" following a deadly rocket strike in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights blamed on Tehran-backed Hezbollah.

Druze elders and mourners surround the coffins of 10 of the 12 people killed in a rocket strike from Lebanon a day earlier during a mass funeral in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Israel-annexed Golan Heights on Sunday. © JALAA MAREY / AFP

"Any ignorant action of the Zionist regime can lead to the broadening of the scope of instability, insecurity, and war in the region," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.



He added that Israel would be responsible for "the unforeseen consequences and reactions to such stupid behavior."

Hezbollah, which on Saturday claimed multiple attacks on Israeli military positions following a deadly raid on southern Lebanon, has denied responsibility for the rocket fire that Israeli authorities said killed 12 people, including children, in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Kanani accused Israel of pinning the blame on Hezbollah "to divert public opinion and world attention from its massive crimes" in the Gaza Strip, where war has raged since October 7.

He added that Israel "does not have the least moral authority to comment" on the deaths in Majdal Shams, on the Golan Heights, which the country seized from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by the United Nations.

Iran does not recognize Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.