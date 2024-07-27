Israeli strike on Gaza school kills dozens as UN warns of "dire" humanitarian situation

Gaza - The health ministry in Gaza said an Israeli strike on a school killed 30 people on Saturday, after a days-long military operation further south left around 170 dead, according to emergency services.

© Eyad BABA / AFP

The latest strike, which Israel said targeted "terrorists," was at least the eighth time since July 6 a school had been hit, leaving a total of more than 100 people dead, based on figures given by the health ministry and a hospital source.

With most of the Gaza Strip's 2.4 million people displaced at least once during the war started by Hamas's October 7 attack, many have sought refuge in school buildings, including the one hit on Saturday.

The health ministry reported "30 martyrs and more than 100 wounded" in the strike on Khadija school in the central Deir el-Balah area.

Israel's military claimed Palestinian militants were using the compound as a "hiding place."

Further south, in the Khan Yunis city area, around 170 people have been killed "and hundreds wounded" in an Israeli operation since Monday, Gaza's civil defense agency said.

It issued the toll after the military warned of new operations in the Khan Yunis area, where troops had earlier recovered the bodies of five Israelis killed during the October 7 attack and held in Gaza since.

Egyptian state-linked media said Egyptian, Qatari, and US mediators are to meet with Israeli negotiators in Rome on Sunday in the latest push for a Gaza truce, which critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have accused him of blocking.