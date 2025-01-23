Mexican troops scramble to prepare for Trump's mass deportations

Matamoros, Mexico - Mexican soldiers rushed Thursday to set up emergency shelters near the border with the US ahead of President Donald Trump 's threatened mass deportations.

Mexican soldiers rushed Thursday to set up emergency shelters near the border with the US ahead of President Donald Trump's threatened mass deportations. © QUETZALLI BLANCO / AFP

The Mexican government said it planned to open nine shelters for its citizens and three more for deported foreigners, without clarifying the total capacity, under a scheme called "Mexico embraces you."

Navy personnel erected olive-green tents on a large sports field in the northeastern city of Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, according to an AFP correspondent.

That shelter – one of three being built in Tamaulipas state – will be able to accommodate around 3,000 people, according to municipal authorities.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said this week that Mexico would provide humanitarian assistance to deported migrants from other countries before repatriating them.

On his first day back in office on Monday, Trump declared a national emergency at the US southern border and vowed to deport "millions and millions" of migrants.