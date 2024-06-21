Mexico's President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum names cabinet

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum named several key members of her cabinet on Thursday, including the heads of the economy and foreign ministries, who will play a major role in managing relations with the US.

Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announces members of her cabinet at a press conference in Mexico City. © REUTERS

A member of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's left-wing Morena party, Sheinbaum apparently eyed continuity with her predecessor, handing top posts to several current or former officials in his government.



"I feel very proud, happy that those who are here today have agreed to be part of our team," Sheinbaum, Mexico's first woman president, told a press conference in Mexico City.

The new foreign minister will be Juan Ramon de la Fuente, a former ambassador to the United Nations under Lopez Obrador and the former head of Mexico's National University (UNAM).

For the economy ministry, which will handle thorny negotiations over a free trade deal with the United States and Canada, Sheinbaum picked Marcelo Ebrard, formerly Lopez Obrador's foreign minister and – like the president-elect – a former Mexico City mayor.

Both ministers will be in charge of managing relations with the US, where elections in November will decide if Democratic President Joe Biden gets a second term, or whether Republican Donald Trump returns to the White House.