Trump threatens Mexico with "escalating consequences" over water dispute

Washington DC - President Donald Trump threatened Mexico on Thursday with "escalating consequences" on trade unless it provides more water to Texas under a contentious decades-old treaty.

Following threats by US President Donald Trump (r.), Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said her government has been complying with the water treaty under ongoing drought conditions. © Alfredo ESTRELLA and SAUL LOEB / AFP

"Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers" and "last year the only Sugar Mill in Texas closed" for lack of water, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform.

He claimed that Mexico was violating a 1944 pact under which the US shares water from the Colorado River in exchange for flows from the Rio Grande, which forms part of the border between the two countries.

"We will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty," Trump wrote.

The current treaty cycle expires in October, and Mexico owes the US more than 1.55 billion cubic meters, according to the two countries' boundary and water commission.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday her government has been complying with the treaty under ongoing drought conditions, "to the extent of water availability."

She said in a post on social media platform X that her government had sent a "comprehensive proposal" to the US State Department.

"I am sure that, as in other matters, an agreement will be reached."