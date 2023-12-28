Kim Jong-un makes ominous demand for North Korean war preparations

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un urged his party to "accelerate" war preparations, including the country's nuclear program, state media said Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pushed the ruling Workers' Party to ramp up war preparations, including the country's nuclear program. © Collage: via REUTERS

The comments came just a week after Kim warned Pyongyang would not hesitate to launch a nuclear attack if "provoked" with nukes.



Kim made the comments at the North's ongoing year-end party meeting, where he is expected to unveil key policy decisions for 2024.

Kim asked the party to "further accelerate the war preparations" across sectors, including nuclear weapons and civil defense, Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency reported.

He also stressed that the "military situation" on the Korean peninsula had become "extreme" due to "unprecedented" anti-North confrontations with Washington.

Seoul, Tokyo, and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation amid a record-breaking series of weapons tests by Pyongyang this year and recently activated a system to share real-time data on North Korean missile launches.

Earlier this month, a US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in the South Korean port city of Busan, and Washington flew its long-range bombers in drills with Seoul and Tokyo.

The North has previously described the participation of US strategic assets – such as B-52 bombers – in joint drills on the Korean peninsula as the "intentional nuclear war provocative moves of the US".