North Korea condemns military drills by US, Japan, and South Korea: "Asian NATO"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea denounced on Sunday joint military drills by South Korea, Japan, and the US, calling them an "Asian version of NATO" and warning of "fatal consequences."

A nuclear-powered US aircraft carrier, the Theodore Roosevelt, arrives in the South Korean port city of Busan to take part in joint military exercises with the host nation and Japan. © via REUTERS

It comes a day after the allies wrapped up three-day exercises, dubbed "Freedom Edge," in ballistic missile and air defenses, anti-submarine warfare, and cyber training.



US, South Korean, and Japanese leaders agreed at a trilateral summit last year to conduct annual drills as a sign of unity in the face of North Korea's nuclear threats and China's rising regional influence.

"We strongly denounce... provocative military muscle-flexing against the DPRK," Pyongyang's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run KCNA news agency Sunday, referring to the North's official name.

"The US-Japan-ROK relations have taken on the full-fledged appearance of an Asian-version NATO," it said, warning of "fatal consequences."

"The DPRK will never overlook the moves of the US and its followers to strengthen the military bloc."