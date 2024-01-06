North Korea fires 60 rounds near South Korea island in fiery ramp up

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea's military fired over 60 artillery rounds near Yeonpyeong Island on Saturday, Seoul's military said, a day after both sides staged live-fire drills in the same area near their contested maritime border.

A view of North Korea's coastline with artillery bunkers from Yeonpyeong island, where North Korea fired over 60 artillery rounds on Saturday, according to Seoul's military. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

"North Korean forces conducted artillery fire with over 60 rounds" northwest of Yeonpyeong Island on Saturday afternoon, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Friday, North Korea fired more than 200 rounds of artillery shells near Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, two sparsely populated islands situated just south of a defacto maritime border between the two sides.

Residents of the two islands were ordered to evacuate to shelters and ferries were suspended during one of the most serious military escalations on the peninsula since Pyongyang fired shells at one of the islands in 2010.

Both Friday and Saturday, North Korea's shells landed in a buffer zone created under a 2018 tension-reducing deal, which fell apart in November after the North launched a spy satellite.

Seoul's military said Saturday that "the repeated artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone by North Korea poses a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and escalates tensions".

"North Korea, following its claim of the complete nullification of the 'September 19 Military Agreement', continues to threaten our citizens with ongoing artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone," the JCS said, referring to the 2018 deal.

"In response, our military will take appropriate measures," it said.