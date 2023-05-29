North Korea informs Japan about planned satellite launch as South Korea issues warning

Pyongyang, North Korea - The Japanese Coast Guard on Monday said it has been informed by North Korea that Pyongyang is planning a satellite launch in the next few days.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. © KCNA via REUTERS

The coast guard cited North Korea as saying that it plans to launch the satellite between May 31 and June 11.



But Tokyo suspects that this will involve the launch of a long-range ballistic missile.

The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Twitter that North Korea will be urged not to launch a missile by countries including the United States and South Korea.

In December, North Korea said it successfully deployed a "satellite test body" ahead of the launch of the military observation satellite this year. The test was aimed at verifying the operational capabilities of the photography, data transmission, and ground control systems, Pyongyang said at the time.

It remained unclear which rocket was used to transport the test body. Pyongyang's space and long-range missiles are largely based on the same technology.

Last month, North Korea's official news agency KCNA said that Pyongyang had completed the development of its first military reconnaissance satellite, which could be launched on the "planned date." The outlet did not give the scheduled launch date.