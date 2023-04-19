North Korea to step up military space program after Kim Jong-un order

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's ruler Kim Jong-un has given orders to deploy its first military reconnaissance satellite according to plan, state media said on Wednesday.

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un has given orders to deploy its first military reconnaissance satellite. © KIM Won Jin / AFP

During a visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) on Tuesday, Kim instructed the satellite completed as of April be launched on the planned date, the official news agency KCNA reported, calling for the final preparations to be sped up.



The outlet did not give the scheduled launch date.

Kim also called for a number of reconnaissance satellites to be deployed in the future to "firmly establish" the country's satellite intelligence-gathering capability, KCNA said.

During the visit, the North Korean leader also stressed how space development is key in building a global powerhouse in areas such as science and technology.