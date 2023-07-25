North Korea reportedly fires missiles ahead of key anniversary

Pyongyang, North Korea - Pyongyang conducted twin missile launches late Monday, ahead of anniversary celebrations that will be watched by Chinese dignitaries in the first foreign delegation to visit North Korea since its 2020 pandemic border closure.

Participants attending the 70th anniversary commemorations of the Korean War armistice arrive in Pyongyang, North Korea. © KCNA via REUTERS

South Korea's defense ministry described the two projectiles as ballistic missiles that flew about 248 miles before falling into the sea, according to reports by news agency Yonhap of South Korea and Japan's Kyodo.

"Our military detected two ballistic missiles North Korea fired from areas near Pyongyang into the East Sea at 11:55 PM on the 24th and at midnight of the 25th," Yonhap quoted South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying.

The launches were the latest in a series of weapons tests in recent weeks by Pyongyang, and come as Seoul and Washington ramp up defense cooperation in the face of soaring tensions with the North.

The reclusive regime routinely conducts weapons tests, and the incident comes days after leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the latest firing of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile, the solid-fuel Hwasong-18.

Relations between the two Koreas are currently at one of their lowest historical points, as diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has stalled and Kim has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, Seoul and Washington have staged joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.