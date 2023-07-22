North Korea fires missiles after South Korea threatens nuke attack would mean "the end"

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired "several cruise missiles" on Saturday, just after South Korea claimed the country would have to reckon with the "end" of its regime if it were to attack with nuclear weapons.

A news broadcast with file footage shows a North Korean missile test, as tensions with South Korea have fired up. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

North Korea fired missiles into the Yellow Sea between China and the Korean peninsula around 4 AM on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Pyongyang's latest provocation comes as concern grows over the whereabouts and wellbeing of a US soldier who made an unauthorized dash into North Korean territory earlier this week, with the reclusive regime so far remaining tight-lipped about the incident.

Saturday's launches are just the latest in a series by Pyongyang, and come as Seoul and Washington ramp up defense cooperation, with relations between the two Koreas nearing an all-time low.

North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles into the sea off its opposite coast toward Japan just three days earlier.

Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Seoul has stalled, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for ramping up weapons development, including tactical nukes.

In response, Seoul and Washington have staged joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.