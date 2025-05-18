Pope Leo XIV warns against exploitation of nature and the poor at inaugural mass

Vatican City - Pope Leo XIV set the tone for his papacy Sunday with a call to stop exploiting nature and marginalizing the poor, before an audience including JD Vance and tens of thousands of pilgrims.

Pope Leo XIV leads the Regina Caeli prayer following his inaugural mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 18, 2025. © REUTERS

Ten days after Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost became the first US head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, he celebrated his inaugural mass in St. Peter's Square.

The 69-year-old began the day by making his debut tour in a popemobile, standing up in the custom-made white vehicle and smiling, waving, and blessing the cheering crowds at the Vatican.

In front of dignitaries including US Vice President Vance and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he then gave a homily calling for the Church to be a transformational force in a world of division and hatred.

"In this our time, we still see too much discord, too many wounds caused by hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalizes the poorest," he said.

The new pontiff, who spent many years as a missionary in Peru, also warned against "closing ourselves off in our small groups."

"We are called to offer God's love to everyone, in order to achieve that unity which does not cancel out differences but values the personal history of each person and the social and religious culture of every people," he said.

Prevost, who was made a cardinal only in 2023, has repeatedly emphasized the importance of peace and social justice in his first few days as pope.

Inacia Lisboa (71) a pilgrim from Cape Verde who lives in Rome, told AFP at the Vatican on Sunday that Leo had already "entered my heart."

Lisboa said she wanted him to "pray for us all, for peace in the world – we need it so much."