Venezuela's Maduro mobilizing millions of militia after US "threats"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela 's Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he would deploy 4.5 million militia members in response to US "threats," after Washington raised the bounty for his arrest and launched anti-drug operations in the Caribbean.

"This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory – militias that are prepared, activated and armed," Maduro announced on state television.

Official figures say the Venezuelan militia, founded by Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez, contains about 5 million people – though the actual number is believed to be smaller.

Venezuela's total population is around 30 million.

Maduro lambasted "the renewal of extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats" from the US.

The administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this month doubled its bounty to $50 million for the arrest of Maduro, whom it accuses of drug trafficking.