Venezuela's Maduro mobilizing millions of militia after US "threats"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he would deploy 4.5 million militia members in response to US "threats," after Washington raised the bounty for his arrest and launched anti-drug operations in the Caribbean.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (r.) has announced the deployment of 4.5 million militia members in response to increased threats from Donald Trump's administration.

"This week, I will activate a special plan with more than 4.5 million militiamen to ensure coverage of the entire national territory – militias that are prepared, activated and armed," Maduro announced on state television.

Official figures say the Venezuelan militia, founded by Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez, contains about 5 million people – though the actual number is believed to be smaller.

Venezuela's total population is around 30 million.

Maduro lambasted "the renewal of extravagant, bizarre, and outlandish threats" from the US.

The administration of US President Donald Trump earlier this month doubled its bounty to $50 million for the arrest of Maduro, whom it accuses of drug trafficking.

Maduro slams the US' "rotten refrain" of threats

Venezuelans wave flags as they take part in a protest against the bounty on President Nicolas Maduro imposed by the Trump admnistration, in Caracas on August 11, 2025.
Venezuelans wave flags as they take part in a protest against the bounty on President Nicolas Maduro imposed by the Trump admnistration, in Caracas on August 11, 2025.  © Juan BARRETO / AFP

Washington, which does not recognize Maduro's past two election victories, accuses the Venezuelan leader of heading a cocaine trafficking gang called Cartel de los Soles. The Trump administration announced sanctions against the group and Maduro's administration last month.

The US military has also reportedly deployed several vessels to the southern Caribbean, with the stated aim of cracking down on Latin American drug cartels.

"We are also deployed throughout the Caribbean...in our sea, our property, Venezuelan territory," Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said.

Although he did not mention the recent US actions specifically, Maduro thanked those who expressed their support in the face of what he called a "rotten refrain" of threats.

Maduro called on his government's political base to move forward with the formation of peasant and worker militias "in all industries."

"Rifles and missiles for the peasant force! To defend the territory, sovereignty, and peace of Venezuela," declared Maduro.

