Rep. Mike Gallagher affirms "strong support" for Taiwan during US delegation trip

Taipei, Taiwan - The chairman of the House of Representatives committee on China said Thursday that support in the US Congress for Taiwan was "extremely strong," after a meeting with the island's top leadership.

US Representative Mike Gallagher (c.), who chairs the House select committee on competition with China, walks with Taiwan's Speaker of the Parliament Han Kuo-yu (r.) in Taipei. © REUTERS

Mike Gallagher heads a five-member delegation that met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te, who won last month's presidential election and will take office in May.



"I actually think support for Taiwan in the United States Congress... I see growing and extremely strong support for Taiwan," Gallagher told reporters.

The United States is Taiwan's most important ally, and the island has been at the center of tensions with China, which claims it as its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to bring it under Beijing's control.

Gallagher, a vocal critic of China, added that he believed US support for Taiwan would be unaffected by the result of his country's 2024 presidential election.

"I am very confident that support for Taiwan will continue regardless of who occupies the White House," the Wisconsin Republican said.

He also warned Beijing against any attempt to invade Taiwan, saying to do so would be "incredibly foolish."

"If Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party were to ever make the incredibly foolish decision to attempt an invasion of Taiwan... that effort would fail," he said during the meeting with Lai.

Earlier, President Tsai welcomed the US lawmakers, saying the visit demonstrated "staunch US support for Taiwan's democracy through concrete action."

"We will continue to advance our international partnerships and engage with the world. In 2024, we hope to see even more Taiwan-US exchanges in a range of domains," she said.

The delegation will stay until Saturday as part of a larger visit to the region, the American Institute in Taiwan, Washington's de facto embassy in Taipei said in a statement.

Accompanying Gallagher are US Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat; John Moolenaar, a Missouri Republican; Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican; and Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat.