Alexei Navalny's funeral date set in Moscow: Here's what we know

Warsaw, Poland - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral will be held on Friday in a Moscow church, two weeks after his sudden death in an Arctic prison, his allies announced Wednesday.

People gather at a makeshift memorial for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny organized at the monument to the victims of political repressions in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Friday. © Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

Authorities resisted handing Navalny's body to his family for eight days, in what his team said was an attempt to "cover up" official involvement in his death and prevent a public burial.



His widow Yulia Navalnaya said she feared her husband's funeral could be disrupted by arrests.

"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," Navalnaya told the European Parliament.

Navalny's team said in a social media post that a funeral service would be held at the Mother of God Quench My Sorrows church in Maryino on March 1 at 2 PM.

"Come in advance," the post said.

The burial of the opposition leader, who had embraced Christianity, is set to take place at the Borisov cemetery, a short walk from the banks of the river Moskva.

Finding a church willing to host the service was difficult, the team said, as the Kremlin was afraid a public funeral could turn into a show of support for Navalny.