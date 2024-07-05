South Korean president to attend NATO summit amid Russia-North Korea alliance

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will travel to Washington next week for a NATO summit where he is expected to sound the alarm on Russia and North Korea 's recent military cooperation, his administration announced on Friday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is due to attend a NATO summit in Washington next week. © AHN YOUNG-JOON / POOL / AFP

Yoon's deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said NATO members and the so-called Indo-Pacific 4 – Korea, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand – would "confirm their shared commitment to protecting the international order... in the face of the challenges" seen in both the eastern and western hemispheres.



It will be Yoon's third consecutive year attending a NATO summit.

Ahead of his visit to Washington, Yoon will stop off at the US military's Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii and receive a security briefing.

"Especially with the Ukraine war going on for three years, we will reaffirm our commitment to support Ukraine's freedom and restoration of peace," Kim told reporters Friday.

"We will send a strong message regarding the military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and discuss ways to enhance cooperation among NATO allies and Indo-Pacific partners."