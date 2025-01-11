Thousands of South Koreans protest as president digs heels in against arrest

Seoul, South Korea - Thousands of South Koreans gathered for rival demonstrations in the capital on Saturday, as investigators prepare another attempt to arrest suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived martial law decree.

Yoon resisted arrest in a standoff between his guards and investigators last week after his failed December 3 power grab plunged South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

Protesters both for and against Yoon were scheduled to gather in sub-zero conditions along major roads in the center of Seoul on Saturday – either demanding his arrest or calling for his impeachment to be declared invalid.

The country has bristled with tension for weeks after Yoon directed soldiers to storm parliament, where they unsuccessfully tried to prevent lawmakers from voting down martial law. Since being impeached, Yoon has battened down the hatches.

"Despite our efforts, he continues to evade accountability, and both the police and the CIO (Corruption Investigation Office) have really failed to act decisively," said anti-Yoon protester and student Kim Min-ji (25).

"It is crucial for us to raise our voices until he is removed from office."

Yoon supporter Su Yo-Hahn (71) said the sitting president's martial law declaration, which he alleged was to root out anti-state forces, had "valid reasons."

"He is someone who was elected by the people and represents our country. Saving Yoon is the way to save our nation," said Su.

Brandon Kang, a 28-year-old Yoon supporter, told AFP he liked the president because he found him "quite similar to US President-elect Donald Trump, which I really... appreciate."