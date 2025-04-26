US and Iran hold new round of high-stakes nuclear talks

Muscat, Oman - The US and Iran were expected to start haggling over details of a potential nuclear deal in Oman Saturday as they held their third round of talks in as many weeks.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are again leading the discussions, which this time include a technical-level meeting between experts from both sides.

The talks are aimed at striking a new deal that would stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons – an objective Tehran denies pursuing – in return for relief from crippling sanctions.

US President Donald Trump pulled out of an earlier multilateral nuclear deal during his first term in office.

Araghchi has expressed "cautious optimism," saying this week: "If the sole demand by the US is for Iran to not possess nuclear weapons, this demand is achievable."

But if Washington had "impractical or illogical demands, we will naturally encounter problems," he added.

Michael Anton, the State Department's head of policy planning, leads the US expert-level delegation, while deputy foreign ministers Kazem Gharibabadi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi will lead Tehran's, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Iranian state TV reported that the talks started at around midday Omani time.

Iran's state news agency IRNA said that while only one day of talks was scheduled, "given that the negotiations have entered technical and expert-level discussions and the examination of details... (they) may be extended if necessary."

Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran's defense capabilities and missile program were not part of the discussions.

"The question of defense capacities and the country's missiles is not (on the agenda)," he told state TV.