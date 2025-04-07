Trump announces "direct talks" with Iran over nuclear program

Washington DC - President Donald Trump said the US would start direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Donald Trump (r.) said the US would start direct, high-level talks with Iran over its nuclear program on Saturday, in a shock announcement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

"We're having direct talks with Iran, and they've started," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday after a meeting that was meant to focus on Israel's bid to avoid US tariffs.

"Maybe a deal's going to be made, that would be great. We are meeting very importantly on Saturday, at almost the highest level," he said.

Trump's stunning announcement came a day after Iran dismissed direct negotiations on a new deal to curb the Islamic republic's nuclear program, calling the idea pointless.

The US president pulled out of the last deal in 2018 during his first presidency, and there has been widespread speculation that Israel, possibly with US help, might attack Iranian facilities if no new agreement is reached.

Trump said "everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious -- and the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly, that Israel wants to be involved with, if they can avoid it."

The surprise announcement came as Netanyahu became the first foreign leader to personally plead for a reprieve from stinging US tariffs that have shaken the world.

The Israeli premier pledged that he would "eliminate" the trade deficit between the two countries and also knock down trade "barriers". His country moved to lift its last remaining tariffs on US imports ahead of the meeting.

Netanyahu said he felt Israel could serve "as a model for many countries" when it came to negotiating on tariffs.